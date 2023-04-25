Major AEW star reportedly "cleared the air" with The Miz before WWE RAW this week

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk reportedly showed up backstage on WWE RAW tonight. It looks like one of the reasons he showed up was to clear the air with The Miz.

Earlier today, it was reported that The Second City Saint was spotted backstage during Monday Night RAW. This came as a surprise to a lot of fans as he was still under contract with All Elite Wrestling. Shortly after his arrival, Punk was seemingly asked to leave the arena.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping



- PWInsider CM Punk was backstage for a bit at tonight's Monday Night Raw taping- PWInsider https://t.co/KVsyi0Di0t

According to a report from Fightful Select, the two-time AEW World Champion showed up to fix some problems with his former colleagues. One of them was two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion The Miz. The two had previously exchanged words via social media.

PWInsider also corroborated this by stating that The Second City Saint "cleared the air" with The A-Lister during their meeting.

Fightful also stated that the superstars were informed that CM Punk was asked to leave the arena by WWE's Head of Security Jim Kelly, and Keith Burgdoff. However, no other source confirmed the report.

There have been several reports that the Second City Saint is set to make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the coming months. He is rumored to be the star of AEW's new Saturday Night Show.

