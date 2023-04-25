Reported reason why CM Punk was backstage on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe was shocked when they discovered CM Punk was backstage during WWE RAW. The former WWE Superstar met with a few old colleagues during the show.

CM Punk cut ties with WWE back in 2014 after the Royal Rumble PLE. The Best In The World didn't see eye to eye with WWE's creative direction for his character and decided to find better opportunities elsewhere.

At the time of his departure, it looked like WWE was shaping up for a feud between him and the Cerebral Assassin at WrestleMania. Punk has always made his thoughts about WrestleMania clear, stating that he wanted to main event the show someday.

While on the show, CM Punk met with stars such as The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Tamina, and many more. A report stated that he flew into Chicago on a flight with many WWE Superstars. In addition to interacting with the current roster, CM Punk briefly spoke with Triple H, who was reportedly not expecting to see him there.

Dave Meltzer has reported the possible reason why Punk was on WWE RAW this week.

“The feeling in WWE was that he was there because he wanted back. Obviously, there were talks of him going back, whatever it was, late last year. But he couldn’t go because he was still under contract. And my impression is this was with Paul Levesque in charge and not Vince, and my impression was they didn’t have any interest in him at that time.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

CM Punk was escorted out of WWE RAW

The AEW wrestler's presence on WWE RAW caught many higher-ups by surprise. It was reported that Punk spent some time backstage before the show went on air, interacting with stars and Triple H before he was escorted out of the building.

A rumor doing the rounds states that it was Vince McMahon who made the call to have the former WWE Superstar escorted out of the All-state Arena in Chicago. This more likely looked like a move from The Chairman, as Punk is still a contracted AEW wrestler, and having him around would not have been best for business.

