The wrestling world has already seen some huge moments so far in 2023, but one of AEW president Tony Khan's newest signings may have halted their year before it even began.

The man in question is former ROH World Champion Bandido. Tony Khan signed the star to an AEW contract after an impressive showing against Chris Jericho on the September 28th, 2022, edition of Dynamite.

Bandido was in action over the weekend at the annual "Battle of Los Angeles" tournament for popular California-based promotion PWG. However, his weekend didn't go according to plan.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, who was in attendance for the event, revealed that Bandido may have suffered a neck injury during the event. If he hadn't sustained a new injury, he would have at least aggravated a previous one.

"His neck is hurting, but I don’t know if he’ll be taking time off. He was not booked for last Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles. When he took the thing on Night one, he wrestled on night two, Saturday, when he took a bad bump; I saw him after the match, he was typical Bandido. Just fine and everything, but then I heard when he woke up the next day, his neck was pretty hurting but he is working through it. As far as I know, he’s working through it." (H/T Ringside News)

Bandido defeated El Hijo del Vikingo and Black Taurus in the first round of the Battle of Los Angeles Tournament, but he was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Komander. The tournament was eventually won by Impact Wrestling star "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Bandido recently featured on AEW Dark: Elevation

Despite a promising start to his AEW career, Bandido has only featured sporadically since signing with the promotion in late 2022. He was a semi-finalist in the World Title Eliminator Tournament and challenged Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship, but he hasn't gotten his big break as of yet.

He did start his 2023 right under the AEW umbrella as he recently picked up his first win of the new year on the most recent edition of Dark: Elevation.

Bandido defeated AEW veteran Christopher Daniels on the January 9th, 2023, edition of Dark: Elevation. However, the match was taped on the same day as the January 4th episode of Dynamite, meaning that the injury happened after this match took place.

Given that Meltzer stated that Bandido is looking to work through the injury, it's unclear whether the former ROH World Champion will feature at any of the AEW events taking place at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on January 11th.

Have you enjoyed Bandido's run so far? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : 0 votes