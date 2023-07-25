34-year-old star snubs reported WWE interest and re-signs with AEW [Watch]

One AEW star has put all speculation to bed by announcing that he has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling after seemingly snubbing reported interest from WWE. The star in question is none other than Rush.

It was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both AEW and WWE were interested in him. It was clear that Rush was a top free agent, and both promotions were running to secure his signature.

Rush originally joined the promotion on a one-year deal in 2022 and made his in-ring debut in the Royal Rampage match last June. His contract was set to expire this summer.

However, Rush recently took to Twitter to share a video where he can be seen signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling. In the post, he expressed gratitude to Tony Khan, the fans, and his fellow LFI members.

"I started a new chapter in my personal and professional career, people doubted I could make it, today I want to say that im [sic] 100% AEW. Thank you @TonyKhan, thank you fans and thank my LFI brothers. We can now rule the wrestling world," Rush tweeted.

Check out the tweet below:

The video also features Tony Khan. The two men can be seen hugging it out after Rush put his signature on the dotted line.

AEW star Rush recently became a father again

Rush shared heartwarming news on social media last month, announcing the arrival of his baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed deep gratitude to God and his wife for this incredible blessing.

"THE BEST GIFT THAT GOD AND MY WIFE HAVE GIVEN TO ME ON THIS DAY, THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME THE HAPPINESS OF BECOMING A FATHER AGAIN BUT NOW OF A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS," Rush wrote.

With Rush's wrestling future now secure, it remains to be seen what is in store for the talented star in AEW.

What are your favorite Rush moments in Tony Khan's promotion so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

