[PHOTO] AEW star becomes a father again, welcomes baby girl into the world

In a heartwarming announcement, AEW star RUSH took to social media to share the joyous news of the arrival of his newborn baby girl.

RUSH took to Twitter to share a touching message, expressing his heartfelt thanks to both God and his wife for the incredible blessing they bestowed upon him.

Accompanied by endearing photos, RUSH's tweet contain the sheer joy and bliss as he holds his newborn daughter in his embrace.

"THE BEST GIFT THAT GOD AND MY WIFE HAVE GIVEN TO ME ON THIS DAY, THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME THE HAPPINESS OF BECOMING A FATHER AGAIN BUT NOW OF A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS," RUSH wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

RUSH OFICIAL @rushtoroblanco



#princesaIngobernable

#aew #AEWCollision #AEWDynamite THE BEST GIFT THAT GOD AND MY WIFE HAVE GIVEN TO ME ON THIS DAY, THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME THE HAPPINESS OF BECOMING A FATHER AGAIN BUT NOW OF A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS,, THE BEST GIFT THAT GOD AND MY WIFE HAVE GIVEN TO ME ON THIS DAY, THANK GOD FOR GIVING ME THE HAPPINESS OF BECOMING A FATHER AGAIN BUT NOW OF A BEAUTIFUL PRINCESS,,#princesaIngobernable #aew #AEWCollision #AEWDynamite https://t.co/k75zovmbJI

RUSH, who is known for his impressive in-ring skills and intense persona, melted the hearts of his fans with this touching announcement. Fans poured in their congratulations and well wishes, showering the proud father and his family with love and support.

As Luchador embraces his role as a father to his baby girl, fans eagerly await updates on this precious addition to his family.

AEW star Rush's future uncertain

Speculation is mounting about the future of AEW star Rush, as recent reports suggest that a move to WWE could be on the cards.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rush's contract is nearing its expiration date. Meltzer mentioned that Rush's recent departure from AAA has sparked rumors of potential discussions with WWE.

"Rush’s contract was a one-year deal and believed to be up soon. When Rush said he quit AAA this past week, there was talk of it opening the door to trying to talk with WWE. It’s almost funny that AAA did WWE such a big favor with the Dragon Lee thing in December, enough that it almost cost AAA its relationship with AEW," said Meltzer.

He continued:

"But if Rush was with WWE, would they allow him to work TripleMania and finish up his storyline there? The story is that WWE is not going to risk any tampering when it comes to AEW, both due to what it could open up, plus the MLW lawsuit still hasn’t been thrown out. Rush could also be playing both sides because WWE couldn’t sign him for NXT money since an AEW offer would likely be much higher, but they would probably want to send him to NXT first," said Meltzer.

Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 @P__Wrestling Rush announced he has quit AAA immediately.



This could change everything in the future. Rush announced he has quit AAA immediately.This could change everything in the future. https://t.co/VtjuW0oj4z

Fans are now eagerly awaiting further updates on Rush's future, as his potential move to WWE would undoubtedly shake up the pro wrestling landscape.

Would you like to see RUSH in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes