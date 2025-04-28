Absent AEW star puts MJF on notice; threatens to take all his money (Exclusive)

MJF has been a prime target for many superstars due to his popularity and status as a top AEW star. Another star who has been absent for a long time recently put Maxwell Jacob Friedman on notice with his evil plan.

Danhausen has not appeared on AEW television since December 2023. However, he has still been keeping an eye on everyone, including MJF.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, the Very Nice Very Evil star put The Salt of The Earth on notice. The AEW talent expressed his desire to switch places with Friedman and snatch all of the latter's money.

"Have you ever seen Trading Places? You know, when they do that thing when the rich guys, who were bad, become poor? I would love to do that and take all of his [MJF's] money," he said. [2:35-2:46]

Baron Corbin would have accepted MJF into a top AEW faction if he were in control

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin weighed in on Friedman's relentless pursuit to join The Hurt Syndicate in a recent appearance on Busted Open. The erstwhile King Corbin stated that he would have welcomed The Wolf of Wrestling into the faction if he were in control.

Moreover, he also added that it would be a good decision for Bobby Lashley to let the 29-year-old in. The All Mighty has been the only one to reject Maxwell Jacob Friedman's attempts to become a part of The Hurt Syndicate.

"I would welcome MJF into the group and be like, 'Man, you did it. You were on top of the mountain that I want to climb.' Let me (...) it's like Tom Brady's your quarterback, and you're the backup for four or five years. And you learn from one of the greatest that there is. Why not learn from someone of that Brady caliber? For old Bob, it would be a good decision." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

The Salt of The Earth is continuing to increase his efforts each week in AEW to become a Hurt Syndicate member, and it will be interesting to see if he eventually succeeds.

