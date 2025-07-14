Absent AEW star reacts to Naomi winning the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution

An AEW star recently sent wishes to Naomi after she captured the WWE Women's World Championship by cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank contract. The second edition of Evolution turned out to be a huge success, similar to the first one. Every participant at the pay-per-view gave their best, with an exceptional performance from the former TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo posted a message on X/Twitter, reacting to The Glow's massive success. She has been absent from the promotion for over four months. Her last appearance in AEW was in February 2025.

Before winning the gold, Naomi faced Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred contest. The match was well-received by the fans, although the 37-year-old ended up losing. Later on, she shocked the world by cashing in her contract during the Women's World Championship match between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. After the cash-in turned the contest into a Triple Threat, the veteran pinned Sky to win the world title.

The new Women's World Champion has been receiving messages from WWE stars and fans on social media. Along with AEW's Mercedes Mone, The Virtuosa also congratulated the 37-year-old on X/Twitter.

Take a look at the tweet below:

AEW's Mercedes Mone also reacted to Naomi's epic win

Mercedes Mone failed to win the AEW Women's World Championship at All In last Saturday. However, she was happy to see the former WWE World Tag Team Champion win the top prize at the Evolution pay-per-view.

After her former tag team partner won the Women's World Championship, The CEO took to Twitter and sent a three-word message to the new champ.

Mercedes Mone and Naomi walked out of WWE while they held the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2022 due to creative differences with the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Both stars are now holding gold in their respective promotions.

