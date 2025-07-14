Mercedes Moné sends a message to Naomi after she won the WWE Women's World Championship at Evolution 2025

Mercedes Moné has reacted to Naomi winning the WWE Women's World Championship at the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event.

Naomi shocked the world by cashing in her Women's Money in the Bank contract during the main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She took full advantage of the opportunity and pinned SKY to become the new Women's World Champion.

Earlier in the night, the veteran superstar lost to Jade Cargill in a brutal No Holds Barred Match. Despite going through a brutal contest against The Storm, Naomi maintained her composure and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

Naomi's former tag team partner and current AEW star, Moné, reacted to the win on X.

"Proceed with caution," Moné wrote.

Check out Moné's post on X:

Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, held the Women's Tag Team Championship with Naomi. In 2022, the duo walked out of the company, with Moné eventually opting to sign with AEW. But Naomi took a different career path, signing with TNA before returning to WWE in 2024 during the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

She will defend the Women's World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer at Clash in Paris, unless the title changes hands before the show.

