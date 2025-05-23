Absent AEW star is ready to wrestle; sends a bold message

Several AEW stars have been absent from weekly programming in recent months. While some of them are still rumored to be a part of their roster, they have yet to return. One of those individuals recently sent out a bold message.

The star in question is Abadon. The Colorado native made their debut in All Elite Wrestling back in 2020. The pro wrestler has been prominently featured on AEW Dark.

Abadon's last televised match in All Elite Wrestling was against Julia Hart for the TBS Championship at Worlds End in December 2023. The Living Dead Girl failed to capture the title at the PPV.

Amid the 33-year-old's prolonged absence from weekly programming, Abadon recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to send a bold message, revealing that they were ready to wrestle.

"Hi, let's wrestle!" Abadon wrote.

Check out her post below:

Abadon recently reacted to a match made official for AEW Double or Nothing 2025

While Abadon continues to be absent from AEW TV, it seems the pro wrestler is well-updated with the current storylines in Tony Khan's company. Ahead of Double or Nothing 2025, another blockbuster showdown was added to the match card on this week's Dynamite.

The bout will see Kazuchika Okada defend his Continental Championship against ''Speedball'' Mike Bailey. After the match was announced, Abadon took to X to share their thoughts.

''Sweet!'' they wrote.

This will indeed be a marquee match for Double or Nothing, which will also feature other top stars like Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Mone, Samoa Joe, ''Hangman'' Adam Page, and more.

As for Abadon, there is no word on their potential return to the Jacksonville-based company. So, it remains to be seen if the pro wrestler will indeed return to All Elite Wrestling or be released from the company, much like many others have been in recent memory.

