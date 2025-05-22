Absent star sends a one-word message after AEW announces Kazuchika Okada’s match for Double or Nothing

AEW star Kazuchika Okada is the reigning AEW Continental Champion. He won this title over 420 days ago and has no intention of dropping it anytime soon. Before joining All Elite Wrestling, he was signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was one of their top names.

Recently, it was announced that new AEW signing "Speedball" Mike Bailey will challenge Okada for his title at Double or Nothing 2025. Fans are anticipating this match, and according to many, this showdown has the potential to be the show-stealer. It is unlikely that the Rainmaker will get dethroned, but Bailey will have one of the most important bouts in his career.

The excitement for "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Kazuchika Okada is off the charts. It's not just fans who are eagerly waiting for it. AEW wrestlers are also quite interested in the outcome. When the above match was announced, absent star Abadon expressed their pleasure.

"Sweet," they said.

Abadon debuted for All Elite Wrestling in 2020. Even though they have not won a title in the company thus far, they are still quite popular among fans for their gimmick.

Kazuchika Okada on why he didn't wrestle at Wrestle Dynasty

The Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view took place earlier this year in the iconic Tokyo Dome. This event was a collaborative effort between AEW, ROH, NJPW, CMLL, and World Wonder Ring Stardom. Unfortunately, popular star Kazuchika Okada was not featured in it. In a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, the 37-year-old refused to elaborate on this too much.

"I can’t really say anything about it (laughs). Whether I get an offer or not is another matter, but I don’t think it’s the right time yet,” said the Rainmaker. (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Okada made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022. Many fans believe that he is a future world champion.

