Absent AEW star reveals return pitch was shut down

An absent AEW star has revealed how his pitch for his return was shut down by the company. He is a very popular name and the fans would have no doubt loved his comeback.

There are a lot of names that capture the attention of many wrestling fans and one of the most intriguing ones is that of Danhausen. The enigmatic wrestler is one that defies description but sadly for him, he has not been on AEW television for the whole of 2024.

Danhausen was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet when he opened up on how he pitched an idea for his return. He talked about a return that was centered around Halloween time and it seemingly got shut down by the Jacksonville-based promotion who wanted to keep postponing his return.

“So I was like, well we could air these Halloween 3 style, annoying commercials until I come back and I was like, cool, and then it kind of just didn’t happen. So I think that kind of sucked the air out of the return a little bit, in my opinion, at least for me, it did. It was built for Halloween, and then I could have came back the next week, and I just didn’t. Then it took a little bit more time, and then I think I did come back on Thanksgiving, so it’s like three or four weeks later, but I come out and I want to wrestle,” he said. [H/T: NoDQ]

AEW star Danhausen says he almost teamed up with Sting

In the same episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the AEW star also said how he was very close to having a program with Sting and Darby Allin.

Like Sting and Darby, Danhausen is also known for painting his face, and seeing them in a team together would have been interesting. The 34-year-old star said he really hoped it would happen and at one time it looked like it might come to fruition, but it did not.

“I really, really wish I could have teamed with Darby and Sting. It almost happened. I think there was, like, a hint of it, and then it just didn’t,” he said.

It would have been interesting to see what kind of plans Tony Khan might have had for the face-painted trio before they were eventually scrapped.

