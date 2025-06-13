Absent AEW star sends an emotional message to Liv Morgan

An absent AEW star sent out an emotional message to Liv Morgan, and it is sure to warm the hearts of everyone reading it. The friendship is still running strong with this one.

Morgan is one of the most well-known names in WWE, and this is due to how she has been able to make herself a main event star over the last two years. She has firmly established herself at the top and is now one of the faces of the company.

There was a time when she was a sidekick in a faction known as the Riott Squad, which was headed by now-AEW star Ruby Soho. They were joined by Sarah Logan as they completed the faction.

Logan recently shared a throwback picture of them from their time in the Riott Squad and expressed how happy she was to work with them. Ruby Soho, who has been away from action ever since announcing her pregnancy last year, reposted it and replied:

“Ditto Sister! I love you both.”

Ruby Soho's comment.

Update on Ruby Soho’s AEW future

Ruby Soho has been missing in action ever since she announced her pregnancy last year. Since then, she has had a child with her husband, Angelo Parker, and she constantly keeps updating the fans about her personal life.

A few months ago, there was an update on her plans. Fightful Select reported that Tony Khan had a lot of plans for the former WWE star in AEW. However, due to her pregnancy, all those ideas had to be set aside.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan will push Ruby Soho when she does indeed make her way back to All Elite Wrestling. The Fightful report noted that there were plans for her and Angelo Parker together. Maybe that will be revisited in the near future.

