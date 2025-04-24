Absent AEW star sends heartfelt message during Dynamite, reminisces Las Vegas trip from WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend

A top AEW star, who has been absent for a few months now, reminisced about her recent trip to Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 week. She took the time to drop a heartfelt message during the live telecast of Dynamite this week.

The popular wrestling star, who is also a former AEW Women's World Champion, is Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. She has not been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024. Moreover, several rumors have suggested that Baker has left the company.

Amidst her uncertain future, Britt Baker was spotted in Las Vegas during the WrestleMania 41 week. She was a part of the WrestleCon convention alongside many other top stars of the business. During the broadcast of this week's edition of Dynamite, Baker dropped a touching post on her 34th birthday.

The Doctor expressed love for her friends and family. Baker also revealed that she had visited Joshua Tree after her wrestling festivities in Las Vegas and had gotten a Rolex watch for her birthday.

"34!🎂 Thankful for my friends and family both near and far. You all mean the world to me! 🫶🏻Took a little trip to Joshua Tree after an eventful (and exhausting) few days of wrestling fun in Vegas. There’s nothing better than the simplicity of a beautiful view. I’ll definitely be posting more, but here are some shots of my favorite spot I visited… Keys View. Also - keep swiping to see my birthday gift to myself.☺️🎈."

A top veteran is hoping for Britt Baker's return to AEW

Amidst major speculations of her AEW exit, wrestling veteran and current All Elite Wrestling star, Chris Jericho, praised Britt Baker for being a huge part of the company. Moreover, the Lionheart did not see her leaving the promotion and hoped for Baker to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

"I haven't really heard either way, but I've heard that she's obviously a very valuable part of the company. One of the OGs. One of our first homegrown stars. And I think she does a great job when she's in the ring. So, I don't see her leaving or going anywhere, and I'm looking forward to having her come back to the show because she has a great character and a great presence."

With The Doctor still on an extended hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen if she has left the company and is contemplating new opportunities ahead of her.

