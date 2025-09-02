  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mark Henry
  • Absent AEW star sends a message to WWE legend Mark Henry

Absent AEW star sends a message to WWE legend Mark Henry

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 02, 2025 16:56 GMT
Mark Henry
Mark Henry. [Image via WWE.com]

Mark Henry recently replied to a post from an absent AEW star on social media. Encouraged by the legend’s comment, the star responded with a message of his own amid his ongoing hiatus. The pro wrestler last competed in All Elite Wrestling in January 2025.

Ad

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Isiah Kassidy recently posted a picture with Daniel Garcia on his X account. The Private Party member showcased a shredded physique amid his absence from the squared circle that caught Mark Henry's attention. Impressed by the look, the former World Heavyweight Champion appreciated Kassidy continuing his hard work.

"This is awesome; I love it. Put that work in!" Henry wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

The 28-year-old star replied to Mark Henry's comment with the praying hands emoji to express his gratitude for the WWE Hall of Famer's appreciation.

Check out the response below:

Ad

Isiah Kassidy has been doing an incredible job on his physique for the past few months. His last match in AEW was on the January 22, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where his tag team, Private Party, dropped the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship to The Hurt Syndicate.

WWE is reportedly interested in signing Isiah Kassidy alongside Marq Quen amid their AEW hiatus

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen's AEW status has been up in the air for the past few months. It is believed that their contracts with the Jacksonville-based company are soon set to expire, and the duo could be on its way out of the promotion. A report suggested that, amid this contract status, WWE is interested in signing the former All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

Ad

According to BodySlam.net, WWE management has been showing interest in bringing Private Party to the Stamford-based promotion.

That said, it will be interesting to see if Kassidy and Quen choose to appear in WWE or stay with All Elite Wrestling. Well, given the buzz over the past few months, a debut in the Stamford-based promotion seems like a strong possibility.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications