Absent AEW star sends a message to WWE legend Mark Henry

Mark Henry recently replied to a post from an absent AEW star on social media. Encouraged by the legend’s comment, the star responded with a message of his own amid his ongoing hiatus. The pro wrestler last competed in All Elite Wrestling in January 2025.Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Isiah Kassidy recently posted a picture with Daniel Garcia on his X account. The Private Party member showcased a shredded physique amid his absence from the squared circle that caught Mark Henry's attention. Impressed by the look, the former World Heavyweight Champion appreciated Kassidy continuing his hard work.&quot;This is awesome; I love it. Put that work in!&quot; Henry wrote.The 28-year-old star replied to Mark Henry's comment with the praying hands emoji to express his gratitude for the WWE Hall of Famer's appreciation.Check out the response below:Private Party @ZayKassidyLINK@TheMarkHenry 🙏🏽🙏🏽Isiah Kassidy has been doing an incredible job on his physique for the past few months. His last match in AEW was on the January 22, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where his tag team, Private Party, dropped the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship to The Hurt Syndicate.WWE is reportedly interested in signing Isiah Kassidy alongside Marq Quen amid their AEW hiatusIsiah Kassidy and Marq Quen's AEW status has been up in the air for the past few months. It is believed that their contracts with the Jacksonville-based company are soon set to expire, and the duo could be on its way out of the promotion. A report suggested that, amid this contract status, WWE is interested in signing the former All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.According to BodySlam.net, WWE management has been showing interest in bringing Private Party to the Stamford-based promotion.That said, it will be interesting to see if Kassidy and Quen choose to appear in WWE or stay with All Elite Wrestling. Well, given the buzz over the past few months, a debut in the Stamford-based promotion seems like a strong possibility.