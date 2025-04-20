Absent AEW star shown with CM Punk just before WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event

A currently absent AEW star was shown with WWE Superstar CM Punk heading into the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The star appeared in a vignette before the match.

The absent AEW star, Cope (fka Edge), was spotted in a clip at WrestleMania 41. He departed from WWE in 2023 and has been signed with All Elite Wrestling ever since. At the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, The Rated-R Superstar was brutally taken out by FTR and had to be taken out on a stretcher as well.

The main event of WrestleMania 41 was set to be CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. Before the contest, a vignette aired celebrating Punk's first-ever 'Mania main event, highlighting all the great moments of his career. One of the clips featured Punk cashing in on Edge back in 2008.

During the 0:43 mark of the above vignette, the moment when Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Edge back in 2008 can be seen.

Speaking of the match, The Second City Saint failed to secure a victory in his first-ever WrestleMania main event, as Rollins was victorious with the help of Paul Heyman. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for CM Punk.

