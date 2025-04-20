  • home icon
  • AEW
  • CM Punk
  • Absent AEW star shown with CM Punk just before WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event

Absent AEW star shown with CM Punk just before WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 main event

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:54 GMT
CM Punk AEW
CM Punk is a former WWE Champion (Source - WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

A currently absent AEW star was shown with WWE Superstar CM Punk heading into the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The star appeared in a vignette before the match.

Ad

The absent AEW star, Cope (fka Edge), was spotted in a clip at WrestleMania 41. He departed from WWE in 2023 and has been signed with All Elite Wrestling ever since. At the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, The Rated-R Superstar was brutally taken out by FTR and had to be taken out on a stretcher as well.

The main event of WrestleMania 41 was set to be CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. Before the contest, a vignette aired celebrating Punk's first-ever 'Mania main event, highlighting all the great moments of his career. One of the clips featured Punk cashing in on Edge back in 2008.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

During the 0:43 mark of the above vignette, the moment when Punk cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Edge back in 2008 can be seen.

Speaking of the match, The Second City Saint failed to secure a victory in his first-ever WrestleMania main event, as Rollins was victorious with the help of Paul Heyman. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for CM Punk.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications