  Absent AEW star shows off impressive physique amid hiatus from the company

Absent AEW star shows off impressive physique amid hiatus from the company

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 19, 2025 11:20 GMT
A former AEW Women
A former AEW Women's Champion has not been on television for months [Image Credits: AEW's X profile and website (allelitewrestling.com)]

One of AEW's long-time names has been missing from programming for a number of months now. The star in question, Nyla Rose, has now taken to social media to share a picture of her physique amid her continued hiatus.

The Native Beast has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since the year of its foundation, and even competed in the company's first official pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019. She has enjoyed an impressive degree of success in the Tony Khan-led promotion, having held the AEW Women's World Championship and faced off against the best of the All Elite women's division.

Nyla Rose was last seen in action on Rampage this past November, where she teamed with Harley Cameron to unsuccessfully battle Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa. Despite her popularity among fans, the 42-year-old has not been featured on the promotion's programming for several months. Amid her continued absence, Rose took to X/Twitter to share an impressive photograph of herself, writing:

"New photos on the way…. [lipstick emoji]," wrote Nyla.

Check out Nyla Rose's tweet below:

It remains to be seen when Rose will be back on AEW television.

Nyla Rose's hilarious nickname for a former AEW World Champion

Over the years, Nyla Rose has established a reputation for being one of the wittiest performers on the All Elite Wrestling roster. Ahead of the company's latest stadium show, All In: Texas, The American Kaiju quote-tweeted a poster for the event on X/Twitter, christening all the featured stars with hilarious names, even going so far as to call then-World Champion Jon Moxley a "Wild Mean man".

"Featuring: Wild Mean man, Sassy Money lady, The twins that aint twins, The young old movie woman, Plant based cowboy, Mr can’t drive straight, Finger guns McQueen, Mr Bi**hes, And the only guy probably more obsessed with Assassins Creed than me!" wrote Nyla.

Check out Nyla's tweet HERE.

The One True King was finally dethroned at All In 2025 by Hangman Adam Page.

