Former AEW World Champion calls Jon Moxley "Wild Mean man”

A former AEW World Champion made headlines with their response to an All In promo. The star was noted taking a funny dig at Jon Moxley by calling him a "Wild Mean man"

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose has not wrestled in the Jacksonville-based promotion since November 2024. While The Native Beast has been away from the ring, she's been an active voice in the wrestling circuits on social media. She was recently a recipient of the Art For Change award given to her by the city of Morgantown and its mayor.

Recently, Rose caught fans' attention with her witty response to AEW's promo for All In on X, wherein she hilariously called the featured stars at the show a bunch of different funny names, including Jon Moxley, whom she referred to as a "Wild Mean man"

"Featuring: Wild Mean man, Sassy Money lady, The twins that aint twins, The young old movie woman, Plant based cowboy, Mr can’t drive straight, Finger guns McQueen, Mr Bi**hes, And the only guy probably more obsessed with Assassins Creed than me!" wrote Nyla.

Nyla Rose recently sent a message to AEW star Mercedes Mone

Last month, Mercedes Mone was seen dropping subtle hints on social media that she had a new boyfriend. The CEO confirmed to TMZ her relationship with her new partner, The Beast Mortos.

The Luchador had earlier posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram, following which Mone playfully posted on X, stating that she was excited to sue everyone, which was a subtle hint at the Luchador's pursuit of his law degree. This prompted a response from former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, who sent a message to the reigning TBS champion.

"😂😂😂 you wild for this one," wrote Nyla

While Mone is set to face Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In, it is not yet known whether the Mexican Luchador will make an appearance at the PPV.

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division.



