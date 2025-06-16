Congratulations to former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose

Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose has been given a major distinction for her contributions outside of wrestling. She posted about this on social media.

The Native Beast is an openly transgender wrestler, but this has not held her back in any way from doing what she loves best. She made her mark within the company quickly, becoming the second-ever AEW Women's World Champion after Riho, and she is one of the winningest individuals in the division.

On Instagram, Nyla Rose revealed that she was honored by the city of Morgantown, West Virginia, and its mayor as a trailblazer for transgender women and the first to be signed to a major wrestling company. She received the Art for Change award and thanked all those who made this possible.

"Yesterday was a little surreal… still searching for the words to fit the moment, but for now I want to say thank you to @morgantownwvpride and the city of Morgantown WVA and of course *ahem* the MAYOR @firstwardmorgantown for this amazing honor, and gift," Nyla posted.

Nyla Rose talked about the matches she wants to have in the future

Nyla Rose has not been seen in a televised match since late November 2024, when she teamed up with Harley Cameron to take on Mina Shirakawa and Mariah May during an episode of AEW Rampage.

Almost three months ago, she talked about things she wanted to do in the future. Rose mentioned how she'd love to have a match with 'Timeless' Toni Storm. She also revealed that she wanted this to be a cinematic-type match and something she could conceptualize with Storm.

She also mentioned wanting to go back to competing in Japan, as she did a few years before signing with AEW.

"Getting that match with Timeless Toni Storm. I'd love for it to be a cinematic match because a girl has some ideas. But to do a cinematic match with Timeless Toni Storm. As far as wrestling would go, get back to Japan, purely selfish reasons. I love my time there, my family," Rose said. [H/T - Fightful]

Despite a lackluster run as of late, Nyla Rose's impact in the women's division cannot be overstated, as she is one of the company's foundational stars. It remains to be seen when she'll make her return.

