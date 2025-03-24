AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm put on notice

Current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm was recently called out by another former champion on the roster. Nyla Rose has been one of the most dominant forces in AEW, but she hasn't been featured on TV since November 2024.

Ad

The Timeless star has been busy cementing her reign as one of the greatest. At Revolution, she defended her title against Mariah May in one of the most gruesome and theatrical matches. She will face Megan Bayne, one of the strongest women, at the Dynasty pay-per-view. While Toni is getting ready to face the Greek Goddess, she was recently called out by the Native Beast.

While speaking on Flickering Myth, Nyla Rose said that she has some ideas ready if the match between her and Toni Storm ever happens. The Native Beast would like to collide with the champion in a cinematic contest.

Ad

Trending

"Getting that match with Timeless Toni Storm. I'd love for it to be a cinematic match because a girl has some ideas. But to do a cinematic match with Timeless Toni Storm. As far as wrestling would go, get back to Japan, purely selfish reasons, I love my time there, my family," Rose said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Ad

AEW's Nyla Rose says she hasn't faced 'Timeless' Toni Storm

The Native Beast has been one of the most creative wrestlers in the locker room and often does outside-of-the-box stuff to stand out.

While speaking with Flickering Myth, Nyla Rosa said that she has faced the 'Rockstar' Toni but has not yet wrestled with the 'Timeless' star. She predicted their confrontation would be a 'laugh riot.'

Ad

"Honestly, I've gotten in the ring with Toni Storm, but I've not gotten in the ring with timeless Toni Storm. I think that would be a laugh riot. Well, that's not entirely true," she said.

It will be interesting to see if the duo ever stands across from each other in the AEW ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE