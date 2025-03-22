Former champion issues major challenge to Timeless Toni Storm in AEW

Toni Storm recently reclaimed her position at the top of AEW's women's division. A former champion from the Tony Khan-led promotion has now expressed her interest in squaring off against The Timeless One again.

Toni Storm seemingly brought her bloody saga of violence with Mariah May to a close at Revolution 2025, defeating the latter to retain her Women's World Championship. The fan-favorite is currently locked in a feud with Megan Bayne, who blindsided Toni on Dynamite and then afterward, overpowered her on Collision. Nyla Rose recently spoke about wanting to face the AEW Women's World Champion.

Storm came to blows with The Megasus once again this week on AEW Dynamite and proceeded to challenge her to a title bout at the company's next pay-per-view, Dynasty 2025. As the 29-year-old prepares for her battle against the former Stardom powerhouse, another former All Elite Women's World Champion, Nyla Rose, recently voiced her desire to face off against the 'Timeless' incarnation of Toni Storm.

During her interview with Flickering Myth, The Native Beast said:

"Honestly, I've gotten in the ring with Toni Storm, but I've not gotten in the ring with timeless Toni Storm. I think that would be a laugh riot. Well, that's not entirely true. We touched, we locked horns briefly, very briefly in a one-off tag match. But like to actually have something with her would be, that would be golden cinema," said Rose. [H/T - Fightful]

Rose previously faced Storm in singles competition at AEW Royal Rampage 2022, in a losing effort.

Nyla Rose recently teased another rematch in AEW

Nyla Rose has not been featured on AEW Dynamite for several weeks now. In one of her major showings from last year on All Elite programming, The American Kaiju challenged Mercedes Mone for her TBS Championship on the July 17, 2024, episode of the Wednesday night show. Despite pushing her to her limit, Nyla couldn't dethrone the former WWE Superstar.

Last month, a user on X/Twitter voiced their wish to see a rematch between Mercedes Mone and Nyla Rose. The latter responded in agreement, albeit wanting a different outcome in their next showdown.

"Again... but with a different outcome this time, yes," she wrote.

Rose had also challenged Mariah May for the Women's World Championship this past September.

