Top AEW star walks away after dropping Toni Storm with Brock Lesnar's finisher

A recently signed top AEW star took out Toni Storm with Brock Lesnar's finisher this past Saturday. She walked away from the ring without explaining her actions.

The name being discussed is Megan Bayne. It was recently announced that Bayne had officially signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Since arriving in All Elite Wrestling, the 26-year-old has been wreaking havoc on the roster, assaulting top stars like Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and the Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

After ambushing Toni Storm from behind on the stage last Wednesday on Dynamite, Megan Bayne had an altercation with The Timeless One on Collision as well. Bayne defeated Thunder Rosa last Saturday in a singles match. Following the bout, Storm showed up to exact revenge on Bayne.

The night didn't end well for Storm as Megan Bayne dropped her with Fate's Descent, which is a modified version of Brock Lesnar's F5. Following the beatdown, Bayne was approached for a backstage interview, but she just walked out of the arena without answering why she attacked Storm.

Over the years, Lesnar has used the F5 to defeat many legends, including The Undertaker, John Cena, and Roman Reigns.

WWE veteran believes Brock Lesnar may not want to come back

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023. Last year, he was seemingly alluded to in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, which might affect his future in the company.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently speculated that Lesnar might not want to return if he was being paid. On his Story Time podcast, Mantell said:

"I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway."

Only time will tell if fans will ever see The Beast Incarnate back in WWE. Regardless, he is widely regarded as one of the most dominant pro wrestlers in history.

