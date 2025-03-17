7-time WWE Champion may have quietly decided to end his in-ring career amid TV absence, feels Dutch Mantell

The future of a seven-time WWE Champion as an active performer is becoming increasingly bleak with each passing day. Former wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently addressed whether Brock Lesnar would be back in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Beast Incarnate has remained absent from TV since SummerSlam 2023, where he passed the proverbial torch to Cody Rhodes to end their trilogy.

He hasn't been part of creative plans ever since, largely because of his alleged involvement in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon. That became more apparent earlier this year when Lesnar was officially named in the amended lawsuit.

Speaking on his Story Time podcast, Dutch Mantell said Brock Lesnar may not want to come back anytime soon if he's still getting paid to sit at home.

"I think they're going to try to ease him in slowly if he comes back, and who knows, he may not even want to come back. He may still be getting paid for all we know. So if he's getting paid, what would be the purpose of him coming back anyway," Mantell said. [2:05 - 2:22]

Check out the excerpt from the full episode below:

Dutch Mantell explains the possible reason behind Brock Lesnar's WWE absence

Rumor has it that the lawyers have advised Triple H-led WWE against doing business with Brock Lesnar amid ongoing legal battles.

Dutch Mantell stated that the TKO may not want The Beast back in WWE since it would bring bad publicity.

"It's enough to keep him off TV but it's according to what Endeavor wants. Endeavor or TKO may not want him back or I think he would have been back by now, tell you the truth. It's been a year since they took over, right?," he added.

Lesnar will likely miss his second straight WrestleMania. He was recently spotted in public with a new look, seemingly enjoying his time away from wrestling.

