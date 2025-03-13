Brock Lesnar makes massive change to his look since he was last spotted 

A new picture of former Brock Lesnar is currently making the rounds on the internet. The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam two years ago.

Lesnar will seemingly never make a WWE return. He was recently officially named in the Janel Grant lawsuit and it seems highly unlikely that the Stamford-based promotion would want anything to do with him in the foreseeable future.

Brock Lesnar was seemingly spotted with a fan in a new picture currently going viral on X (fka Twitter). Lesnar was sporting a full beard the last time he was spotted. Since then, he has apparently trimmed it down quite a bit.

Check out the picture below:

Lesnar changed his look quite a bit since he was last spotted. (Image credits: X)

Cody Rhodes heaps massive praise on Brock Lesnar

By the time Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were done with each other, The American Nightmare had a 2-1 lead against The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar shared a heartfelt moment with Rhodes after their WWE SummerSlam 2023 outing.

During the post-show press conference at WWE SummerSlam 2023, Rhodes said the following about sharing a moment with Lesnar after their match:

"Somehow, some way, I felt like there was this bond by battle in that final moment. I'm very grateful for what's happened. I don't want to wrestle Brock Lesnar again, but I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity and to compete at his level. When he's gone, I don't know when that's going to be, because he can go, when he's gone, I think the world will realize what we've got. He's a unicorn, a very unique, once-in-a-lifetime individual. To have that moment at the end, I thought a lot about Brock, looking at him tonight, and it reminded me of how my dad [Dusty Rhodes] looked at Harley Race. I thought, maybe I've got my Harley Race, because there is nobody tougher." [H/T: Fightful]

Many fans still hope that they will get to see Lesnar make a return somewhere down the line. Others aren't too sure, though, after he was mentioned in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

