The female Brock Lesnar has arrived but NOT in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most valuable athletes to ever step into WWE and still proves to be a draw 20 years into his career. The Beast Incarnate is one of the most legitimate monsters in the business considering his MMA record and has been pushed as an unstoppable force at times.

Ad

Fans also seem to gravitate towards a force of nature such as Lesnar as well and have cheered for him even if he was destroying a pure babyface. So, it's certain that a superstar like Brock Lesnar would provide huge value for any promotion. Now, it seems a female version of him has arrived, but not in WWE.

AEW has started pushing one of its newest additions to the women's division as a force of nature as well, with a striking similarity to Lesnar. That star is none other than, Megan Bayne.

Ad

Trending

Megan Bayne has already adopted the F5

Any monster needs a killer instinct to finish their opponents with a vicious blow. In Brock's case, that blow has been attributed to the F5, which has put away the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and many more.

The move has proven to be so lethal that it has even been the signature move to finally break the Undertaker's iconic streak at WrestleMania. So, if any star starts doing that move as their finisher, they've got to be worthy of it. AEW seems to think that Megan Bayne is more than up to that mark.

Ad

Fans first saw Bayne use the iconic finisher move to put away Thunder Rosa and has now made it her signature move. It looks as if Tony Khan has also noted the similarities between her and Lesnar and has approved of her using the F5 to let the fans note that they've got a huge star on their hands.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Megan Bayne is also a prime physical specimen

In the professional wrestling business, while you don't need to be a giant or a behemoth to succeed anymore, it certainly does help if you are. That couldn't be any truer for Brock Lesnar when he first burst onto the scene in WWE. Upon his debut, everyone noted not only his size but also his freakish agility and speed.

Ad

Megan possesses a similar quality as she stands tall over almost every one of her opponents. She's been named The Greek Goddess as she dwarfs her competition in the women's division, being over 6 feet, and moves quite well for her size to the point that it's unfair to anyone else.

She has dealt with her opponents in a relatively quick fashion so far, and it's evident it's going to be quite difficult for anyone in the AEW women's division to take her down easily.

Ad

Megan Bayne is getting booked similar to Brock Lesnar in his early days at WWE

Brock Lesnar broke into WWE alongside his manager Paul Heyman and managed to destroy everyone on his way to success. The Beast Incarnate would be billed as The Next Big Thing for everyone to watch out for. He became WWE Champion in quite a short amount of time from his debut after defeating The Rock in the main event of SummerSlam 2002.

Ad

Now, if we take a look at Bayne's trajectory so far in All Elite Wrestling, it follows a similar path to Lesnar's early days in the WWE. Her presentation in the promotion so far has also been top-notch as they build on her Goddess persona delivering swift punishment to her victim.

The Megasus has been putting down anyone in her path and has already started to stake a claim for the AEW Women's World Championship shortly after joining the company. Bayne seems to now be on the path to world title success as she looks to make quick work of none other than Timeless Toni Storm.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to see if Megan Bayne's current push is well-received by the fans or if she ends up being another imposter, flattering only to deceive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback