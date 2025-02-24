Huge Mercedes Mone rematch in AEW teased

Despite her year of dominance in AEW, Mercedes Mone seemingly never runs out of challengers. Now, an old rival has teased coming after The CEO's TBS Championship once again.

Nyla Rose is a former AEW Women's World Champion, but she's never managed to get her hands on the TBS Title. She challenged Mercedes Mone for the championship on the 250th episode of Dynamite in July 2024, but, like all of Mone's challengers, she too came up short.

Still, The Native Beast gave Mercedes a very difficult time in their previous match, and it appears that she'd like to run it back. Nyla Rose took to X (fka Twitter) today to tease a rematch with the champion, but with a different result this time:

"Again... but with a different outcome this time, yes," she wrote.

Maya World is willing to drop everything to challenge Mercedes Mone

While Mercedes Mone has plenty of challengers for her TBS Championship in AEW, she's also got several women outside the company salivating over the chance to step in the ring with her.

Mone is set to compete for House of Glory on March 15, and while her opponent hasn't been revealed yet, Maya World recently claimed that she would do whatever she had to in order to face The CEO at HoG's event in New York City.

"Ever since the announcement, I’ve been like, ‘What do I have to do?’ I talked to her, specifically, ‘Please, can you put a word in?’ Not even about that, but I talked to her on her Instagram Live. She [said] HOG is picking her opponent. I don’t know what HOG is doing, but I hope they have a tryout or something. I’ll be there. I’ll cancel whatever I need to cancel, and I’ll be there," Maya World said.

Mone will attempt to defend her belt against Stardom's Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution on March 19, so there's a chance she may not be TBS Champion anymore when she competes for HoG. Whether Maya World will get the chance to step into the ring with the former WWE Superstar remains to be seen.

