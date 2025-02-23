Exciting young wrestler ready to cancel plans to wrestle Mercedes Moné outside AEW

Mercedes Moné remains a top face of AEW while her undefeated streak continues. As the triple champion approaches one year with the TBS Championship, she has her critics but has also earned praise as a fighting champion. Ahead of a history-making booking, a certain fan-favorite on the rise has just made very telling remarks about facing Moné.

The CEO will debut for House of Glory at the City of Dreamz PPV on March 15 at the NYC Arena in Jamaica, Queens, New York City. While Mercedes' HOG debut opponent has not been named, a controversial AEW star suggested she face him, and Maya World is also interested. The fast-rising indie star has worked for ROH, NWA, GCW, PWR, Beyond, and others in her two-year-plus career, but lost her AEW debut to Thunder Rosa on Collision in July 2024. The 22-year-old returned to Tony Khan's ring on February 11 for a Dynamite squash loss to Megan Bayne.

The It Girl is the current HOT Women's Champion and the current Inspire Pro Pure Prestige Champion, but she's hoping to become AEW TBS Champion. Maya also is not dismissive of the idea of becoming RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion either, or NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Those three titles are all currently held by the former Sasha Banks of WWE.

Speaking to Fightful, Maya World made it clear that she wants to face Moné in The Big Apple. The Texas native said she would drop everything she was doing in exchange.

"Ever since the announcement, I’ve been like, ‘What do I have to do?’ I talked to her, specifically, ‘Please, can you put a word in?’ Not even about that, but I talked to her on her Instagram Live. She [said] HOG is picking her opponent. I don’t know what HOG is doing, but I hope they have a tryout or something. I’ll be there. I’ll cancel whatever I need to cancel, and I’ll be there," Maya World said.

The HOG debut will mark Mercedes' first indie match since December 17, 2011, when she defeated Ivy Fit at a CTWE event in Bethany, CT in the lead-up to her WWE debut. World and Kiah Dream previously held the ROW Women's Tag Team Championship for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné to defend

Mercedes Moné has been confirmed to defend her AEW TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe at Revolution 2025, scheduled for March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: "Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA

"Big Boom!" AJ vs. TBA MJF vs. Adam Page

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita or Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Konosuke Takeshita or Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kenny Omega TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Wednesday's Dynamite will see Konosuke Takeshita defend the International Championship against Orange Cassidy. The winner will advance to Revolution to defend against Kenny Omega.

