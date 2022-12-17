Absent AEW star speaks highly of Mandy Rose following controversial WWE departure 

A currently injured AEW star had high praise for Mandy Rose following her controversial departure from WWE.

Thunder Rosa has been absent from AEW since her victory against Jamie Hayter at the Battle of the Belts special event. La Mera Mera retained her title but sustained an injury that ruled her out for a long time. Former WWE star Toni Storm was crowned the interim women's champion.

The Australian lost to Jamie Hayter at Full Gear 2022 and Hayter was crowned the undisputed champion as Thunder Rosa's return status was unknown. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, the Mexican star addressed Mandy Rose's release from WWE:

"But I just wanted her to know that I was like, as a professional wrestler, I’m very proud of what she’s done in NXT and all the hard work that she put in there. And when I got the news, I was like, oh man; this is messed up. Like I was really excited to see what was next for her, but I’m even more excited now to see what is next for her because, again, she has an opportunity," Thunder Rosa said. (h/t: WrestleZone)

Thunder Rosa had more praise for former WWE star Mandy Rose

Thunder Rosa reflected on how women's wrestling has progressed over the years and observed that times are changing. She stated that the former Absolution star's pursuit of other ventures must not take away from her growth as an in-ring performer:

"Times are changing, and a lot of things are changing,” Thunder Rosa said. “I mean, we know when we sign our contracts and when they give us certain parameters that we have to follow them. And we choose to do certain things, and sometimes we push the envelope, but I don’t want people to take away all the work that Mandy has done in the ring and how much she advanced in her ring skills and everything else as a professional wrestler," Thunder Rosa said. (h/t: WrestleZone)

As the leader of Toxic Attraction, Mandy Rose underwent a complete character transformation. She became a cocky heel who only cared about winning by any means necessary.

Roxanne Perez ended her 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The former Tough Enough contestant was released from the company shortly after.

