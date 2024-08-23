Absent AEW star spotted in London ahead of All In 2024

An absent AEW star has been spotted in London days ahead of All In 2024. The talent in question is Tay Melo.

Melo has been signed with the All Elite roster since 2020 and has been missing from televised in-ring action since January 2023. The Brazilian star, alongside her long-time friend and tag partner Anna Jay, lost to Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho in a tag team Street Fight on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Melo teamed with her husband, Sammy Guevara, to defeat Tiara James and Encore at an independent show in March 2023. Later that year, however, the couple revealed they were expecting their first child, after which Melo went on maternity leave.

AEW made its television debut in the UK this week as it taped its weekly shows Dynamite and Collision in the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. The promotion will return to Wembley Stadium for this year's All In edition on August 25. With several names seemingly arriving in London ahead of the blockbuster pay-per-view, Sammy Guevara posted on X/Twitter, sharing photographs of himself with Tay Melo and their daughter enjoying their time in the city.

"London has been fun [UK Flag emoji] very excited for this Sunday #allinwembley #allinlondon," wrote Guevara.

Check out Sammy Guevara's tweet below:

It should be noted that a recent report from PWInsider suggested that Melo could soon be on her way back to All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star Tay Melo teased her comeback on social media

Many have regarded Tay Melo as one of the most promising stars in AEW's women's division. The 29-year-old talent has wrestled several top names currently working in and formerly employed by the Jacksonville-based promotion, including Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and former TBS Champion (and current WWE superstar) Jade Cargill.

Although Melo has been out of in-ring competition for some time now, the former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion recently posted a gif of herself inside the ring with Brazil's national flag painted on her face, seemingly hinting at the prospect of an imminent return.

It remains to be seen when All Elite Wrestling brings Tay Melo back to its programming.

