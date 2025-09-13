Absent AEW star surprisingly seen during WWE SmackDown

An absent AEW star was seen during the broadcast of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The former WWE Champion appeared during the video package promoting the upcoming match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The star is none other than the Big Show, aka Paul Wight.After Lesnar made his return at SummerSlam by attacking John Cena, fans knew that the two would face each other soon. After Lesnar attacked Cena on last week's episode of SmackDown during his match against Sami Zayn, a match between the two was made official for the Wrestlepalooza PLE.On tonight's episode of the blue show, WWE showed a video package reliving the rivalry between two of the biggest stars the company has produced. In the video, WWE showed a clip of John Cena hitting the Attitude Adjustment on the Big Show at WrestleMania 20. WWE usually avoids showing clips of stars who are signed outside of WWE, but Big Show was clearly visible during the promo package.Check out the moment from 4:25 in the clip below:Fans are really excited for the upcoming Cena versus Lesnar match. It will be interesting to see who leaves Indianapolis with the win.Brock Lesnar attacked R-Truth tonight on WWE SmackDownBrock Lesnar opened the show tonight by coming out to address the fans ahead of his upcoming match with Cena. However, he got interrupted by R-Truth, who stated that he was there to defend his older brother, John Cena.Following this, Lesnar asked Truth if he had a broken tooth before hitting him with an F-5. The two had a short, hilarious verbal exchange before the confrontation became physical.It was fun to see the Beast interact with R-Truth on SmackDown. It has made the fans even more excited for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE.