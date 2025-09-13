  • home icon
  Absent AEW star surprisingly seen during WWE SmackDown

Absent AEW star surprisingly seen during WWE SmackDown

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 13, 2025 02:04 GMT
WWE SmackDown (Image via WWE
WWE SmackDown (Image via WWE's Official YouTube)

An absent AEW star was seen during the broadcast of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The former WWE Champion appeared during the video package promoting the upcoming match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza. The star is none other than the Big Show, aka Paul Wight.

After Lesnar made his return at SummerSlam by attacking John Cena, fans knew that the two would face each other soon. After Lesnar attacked Cena on last week's episode of SmackDown during his match against Sami Zayn, a match between the two was made official for the Wrestlepalooza PLE.

On tonight's episode of the blue show, WWE showed a video package reliving the rivalry between two of the biggest stars the company has produced. In the video, WWE showed a clip of John Cena hitting the Attitude Adjustment on the Big Show at WrestleMania 20. WWE usually avoids showing clips of stars who are signed outside of WWE, but Big Show was clearly visible during the promo package.

Check out the moment from 4:25 in the clip below:

Fans are really excited for the upcoming Cena versus Lesnar match. It will be interesting to see who leaves Indianapolis with the win.

Brock Lesnar attacked R-Truth tonight on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar opened the show tonight by coming out to address the fans ahead of his upcoming match with Cena. However, he got interrupted by R-Truth, who stated that he was there to defend his older brother, John Cena.

Following this, Lesnar asked Truth if he had a broken tooth before hitting him with an F-5. The two had a short, hilarious verbal exchange before the confrontation became physical.

It was fun to see the Beast interact with R-Truth on SmackDown. It has made the fans even more excited for the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
