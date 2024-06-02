Absent former WWE star addresses whether he's frustrated with his AEW booking

A former WWE Superstar currently signed to AEW has addressed whether he is frustrated with his booking in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The talent in question is EJ Nduka.

The Judge had his first match in All Elite Wrestling against Konosuke Takeshita on the January 28, 2023, episode of AEW: Dark. Shortly after his debut, Nduka signed with the Tony Khan-led company, despite potential interest from WWE.

Despite inking a deal with the All Elite Wrestling, the 35-year-old star has not appeared prominently on television. He has competed in dark matches against Deonn Rusman and Jon Cruz on Collision but has not been in action since October 2023. Nduka has seemingly commented on his AEW status on social media.

The Texas native recently took to X/Twitter to promote the June 1, 2024, edition of Collision. A fan questioned Nduka's absence from AEW programming in response, inquiring if the latter was injured. The former WWE star replied that he was physically fine and asserted that he was focusing on things he could control. He also suggested that his time in the spotlight was imminent.

"Not hurt at all. Built different. Just controlling what I can control. [shrug emoji] My time will eventually come," wrote Nduka.

Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, EJ Nduka briefly worked in WWE, wrestling a couple of matches at NXT house shows in 2020 before being released by the company in May 2021. Afterward, the former football player and bodybuilder appeared in MLW and captured the MLW World Tag Team Title with Calvin Tankman.

EJ Nduka commented on Bill Goldberg turning down a potential AEW run

Goldberg is undoubtedly one of the most popular, albeit controversial, names in pro wrestling. The former WCW Champion hasn't wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns in a Universal Title match at Elimination Chamber 2022.

During an interview earlier this year, Goldberg was asked about the prospect of an AEW run. The 57-year-old responded in the negative, calling All Elite Wrestling's product "cheesy" and suggesting that the company was not a feasible option for him to pursue.

Da Man's comments elicited a response from EJ Nduka, who took to X/Twitter to fire back at the Oklahoma native. He claimed that Goldberg did not want to come to All Elite Wrestling because he couldn't handle his wrath inside the ring.

"Goldberg can't whoop me that's why it's not a 'viable' option for him. I welcome violence."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for EJ Nduka in All Elite Wrestling. Will he take up a significant role on TV in the second half of 2024? Only time will tell.

