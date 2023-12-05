Absent star teases in-ring return outside AEW after 4 years

An AEW star who has been absent from the independent circuit for a long time has teased their return. The name in question is Rebel (aka Reba).

Reba joined AEW in August 2020 and later became a part of Britt Baker's entourage. Before that, she appeared in several promotions such as OVW, TNA, and WWE under the NXT brand.

The 45-year-old has been absent from AEW programming for the past several months. Rebel was last seen on TV in February 2023 but is still under contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Many have been wondering what's next for the star.

On Twitter, Rebel revealed that she had not competed on the independent wrestling scene in more than four years. She mentioned that it was time to make a return and kick off a tour in 2024. Here is what she tweeted:

"It’s been almost four years since I have wrestled on an independent wrestling show. And I think IT’S TIME TO RETURN. Let’s do a 2024-Rebel tour."

The AEW star explained how she was paired with Britt Baker

As mentioned earlier, the real-life Tanea Brooks aligned with Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in All Elite Wrestling upon her arrival.

On Vickie Guererro's Excuse Me podcast, Rebel revealed the story behind the abovementioned alliance.

“What happened was Britt [Baker] was doing a segment showing her dental office, and they wanted someone to speak on her behalf. She pushed me in front of the camera and Tony Khan saw that. He said this duo is dynamic and we have to keep having them together.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Although fans admired her pairing with Britt Baker, Rebel is more than capable as a solo competitor. It will be interesting to see when the star will make her return to TV.

