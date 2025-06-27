Absent star wants to be a part of AEW's biggest show of the year: "I need to be in that match"

AEW's women's division is currently filled with many top stars. One such star is former TNA Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo. The 31-year-old has been featured sparingly on All Elite television but has been making appearances for the company's sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

The company is set to host its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In: Texas, and Purrazzo claims that she'd love to be a part of this year's show. While speaking to MuscleManMalcom recently, she expressed her disappointment at not being involved in last year's All In event and wants to be involved this year.

One of the matches on the card for All In: Texas is the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of the Gauntlet will receive a future opportunity at the Women's World Championship, and Purrazzo would like to be one of the entrants in the contest.

"I would love to (be part of the women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In Texas). Like I said, I just wanna be involved, regardless of what the stipulation is, regardless of what the venue is or the pay-per-view or the TV is. I mean, I was not a part of All In last year and that was really upsetting to me. I want to be a part of All In this year. I think that I deserve to be a part of All In this year and if we’re going to kick off the biggest show of AEW’s calendar year but then also kind of the start of our new cycle, being in the mix of that is huge and so if I want to become a factor in this division in the next cycle, then I need to be a part of this match. It’s for a World Championship opportunity and if I wanna wrestle Mercedes Moné or if I want to have a rematch with Toni Storm which I’ve never had yet, I need to be in that match and then I need to win that match so it’s huge implications for the rest of what our new calendar year will look like." Purrazzo said. [H/T Fightful]

AEW All In: Texas is shaping up to be a huge event

All In: Texas is set to be the company's first-ever event in an American Baseball stadium, with the PPV scheduled to take place at the Globe Life Field. Five huge matches have already been announced for the show so far, with three of them being title clashes.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against 'Hangman' Adam Page at the show. The Women's World Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm will be defending her championship against Mercedes Mone, whereas a unification match has been announced as well.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will take on the International Champion Kenny Omega in a unification match for the AEW Unified Championship. Moreover, two separate Casino Gauntlet matches have also been made official for the PPV, with a future shot at the world championships on offer.

