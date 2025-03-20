  • home icon
  "ACE activity hate him or not" - Fans have newfound respect for Jon Moxley after surprising real-life report emerges

"ACE activity hate him or not" - Fans have newfound respect for Jon Moxley after surprising real-life report emerges

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:40 GMT
Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley is the current AEW World Champion (Image source: AEW's Facebook and X)

Fans on the internet have expressed their respect for the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, because of an impressive real-life report about him. Moxley defended his World Title in a brutal match on Dynamite as well.

Jon Moxley was slated to defend his AEW World title against Cope (fka Edge) in a Street Fight on the most recent episode of Dynamite. However, there were reportedly some weather issues due to which some stars suffered travel issues while reaching the venue for the show this week.

Prior to Dyanmite this past Wednesday, a report from Wrestling Observer Live surfaced regarding Moxley. The report stated that Moxley had to drive 11 hours to Omaha, Nebraska, for Dynamite as he was unable to fly due to bad weather conditions.

Taking notice of the above report, fans on X have a newfound respect for Jon Moxley after all the severe backlash many gave him in the past due to The Death Riders storyline.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Screenshots of the fans&#039; tweets about Mox. (Image Credits: X)
Screenshots of the fans' tweets about Mox. (Image Credits: X)

Speaking of the match, Moxley managed to retain his AEW World Title by making The Rated-R Superstar pass out after a chaotic and brutal Street Fight that also featured the return of The Death Riders.

Jon Moxley's AEW World Title challenger for Dynasty is already decided

At the recent Revolution 2025 Pay-Per-View, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to earn an AEW World Title opportunity for Dynasty. After Jon Moxley successfully retained his belt against Cope this past week on Dynamite, it has been announced that Swerve will be challenging The Purveyor of Violence next.

Moreover, fans have been clamoring to see Swerve Strickland be the one who takes the title off Moxley. It remains to be seen if Swerve can become a two-time AEW World Champion at the upcoming PPV.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
