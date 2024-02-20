Ace Steel announces he has joined a big company full-time

Former AEW and WWE name Ace Steel recently confirmed that he has been working for a major wrestling promotion.

TNA Wrestling has been on a roll lately, with the company successfully reverting back to its old name earlier this year and signing free agents like Nick Nemeth and Mustafa Ali. The promotion has also been making a lot of changes backstage as they recently released their Head of Creative, Scott D'Amore, which resulted in a lot of backlash from their talents and fans. Recently, Ace Steel revealed that he has signed with the Canadian company as a full-time producer.

Ace Steel began working for AEW as a coach and a producer after being let go by the WWE on January 5, 2022. However, things between All Elite Wrestling and Steel fell apart after the infamous Brawl Out at the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. The 51-year-old veteran was rehired by the company in 2023 but was let go once again shortly after the contract termination of his close friend, CM Punk, in September 2023.

Speaking to John Poz on the Two Man Power Trip podcast, Steel revealed that he is now a producer for TNA Wrestling. The former AEW name also put over the company for its backstage atmosphere and stated that he loves working for the promotion.

"Working with TNA as a producer at the moment. Loving that, loving the atmosphere there. Just a great backstage feel," he said. [H/T: FightFul]

It is to be noted that Steel was brought in for a tryout as a producer for the Bound for Glory pay-per-view in 2023.

Ace Steel comments on CM Punk's WWE return

Ace Steel is the mentor and trainer of CM Punk. He recently shared his thoughts on The Second City Saint's WWE return at the end of the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event in Chicago back in November 2023.

Speaking on the Wrestling with Rip Rogers podcast, Steel stated that he's proud of CM Punk while speaking about his historic return at Survivor Series 2023.

"I'm very proud of my number one student that I've ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who the f*** he is... The reason people hate him or whatever is he's not about the bulls***, and the guy doesn't take s***, and he doesn't take it lightly. And when you've had enough s***, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself," Ace Steel said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

CM Punk is currently out with a torn tricep injury that he suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble Match in January. It will surely be another great return whenever Punk is fully healed from his injuries.

