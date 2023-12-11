Ace Steel says a 6-time champion is "probably" The Devil in AEW

Former AEW producer and trainer Ace Steel recently shared his thoughts on The Devil storyline. He also speculated who could be the man behind the disguise.

The Devil storyline has been among the most intriguing angles in AEW over the past few weeks. Fans have been speculating about the identity of the masked figure, with several top names being brought up. The mystery assailant has primarily targeted MJF and his associates as part of the program.

Many believed Adam Cole, MJF, and even CM Punk were under the mask. However, Cole is currently sidelined due to injury, and Punk signed with WWE last month. Jack Perry, who has been away from TV since All In 2023, is among the other names fans believe could be The Devil in AEW.

On an episode of Wrestling with Rip Rogers, CM Punk's real-life friend, Ace Steel, spoke about the developing story. He further predicted Perry could be revealed as the mystery assailant in the future.

"I have no idea. It's probably Jack Perry. Who knows. I really don't have a clue. I don't think it matters at this point. Doesn't matter." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The AEW employee commented on CM Punk's WWE return

Ace Steel worked closely with CM Punk during their shared AEW tenure. The Second City Saint made his blockbuster WWE return at the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Punk's coach said the following about his massive comeback:

"I'm very proud of my number one student that I've ever coached in the world for heading back to show the world who he is (...) The reason people hate him or whatever is he doesn't take it lightly. And when you've had enough, you either explode, or you take care of business yourself, and you defend yourself." [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Best in the World is off to a great start following his WWE return and is expected to enter a significant storyline soon.

