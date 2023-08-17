"Acknowledge him" - Fans react as top AEW champion equals Roman Reigns' current record for successful title defenses

Fans on Twitter are buzzing as AEW star Orange Cassidy achieved the same number of title reign defenses as WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Reigns, who won the Universal Title at Payback 2020 in a match against Braun Strowman and The Fiend, further solidified his dominance at WrestleMania 38 by triumphing over Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championship. Over his 1,081-day reign, he has successfully defended his title an impressive 29 times, cementing his status as the face of the promotion.

Orange Cassidy captured the AEW International Championship against PAC on an episode of Dynamite on October 12, 2022. Since then, Cassidy has defended his title an astonishing 29 times, within a span of 308 days. His challengers have included luminaries such as PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Luchasaurus, Rey Fenix, and Jay Lethal, showcasing his wrestling skills.

Fans on Twitter reacted to Orange Cassidy equalling to Roman Reigns' current record for successful title defenses, with some saying that he should be "acknowledged" like Reigns.

Others have said that Cassidy has made the AEW International Championship a must see title, and some have even called it one of the greatest title reigns in the promotion's history.

Check out the reactions below:

It will be interesting to see how Cassidy's title reign continues in the coming months.

WWE veteran talks about the comparisons between AEW star Orange Cassidy & Tony Khan, with Vince McMahon & The Undertaker

Recently, AEW star Matt Hardy had made a rather intriguing comparison of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker in WWE, with the one between Tony Khan and Orange Cassidy in AEW.

During an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws show, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his perspective. He explained that Hardy's intention seems to be centered on comparing the relationships between Tony Khan and Orange Cassidy, as well as between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker.

"I don’t think he’s (Matt Hardy) comparing The Undertaker to Orange Cassidy, I think he’s comparing the relationship and I wouldn’t know, I don’t know what that relationship is, so I would believe what Matt (Hardy) is saying. I don’t think he’s comparing Tony Khan to Vince McMahon or Orange Cassidy to The Undertaker, I think he’s comparing the relationship."

You can watch the interview below:

Since his introduction to AEW in 2019, Cassidy has became one of the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion.

What are your thoughts on Orange Cassidy's journey in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

