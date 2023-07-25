Tony Khan's relationship with a top AEW star compared to Vince McMahon & The Undertaker? WWE veteran believes so (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has weighed in on the recent comparisons that have been made regarding the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker in WWE, and Tony Khan and Orange Cassidy in AEW.

These comparisons originally came to light when AEW star Matt Hardy claimed that Cassidy is to Khan what The Deadman was to McMahon during his prime, an outlandish character who could always be relied on to get the job done.

During the most recent edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," former WWE writer Vince Russo weighed in with his opinion and stated that he doesn't think Matt was comparing the two wrestlers outright, but rather the bond they have with their bosses.

"I don’t think he’s (Matt Hardy) comparing The Undertaker to Orange Cassidy, I think he’s comparing the relationship and I wouldn’t know, I don’t know what that relationship is, so I would believe what Matt (Hardy) is saying. I don’t think he’s comparing Tony Khan to Vince McMahon or Orange Cassidy to The Undertaker, I think he’s comparing the relationship."

Cassidy has become a staple of AEW programming since his debut in 2019, and has gone on to become one of the most dominant champions in the promotion, having held the company's International Championship since October 2022.

An AEW star has admitted that The Undertaker inspired him to get into wrestling

To say that The Undertaker is one of the most influential wrestlers of all-time would be a massive understatement, but one AEW star has a special type of bond with The Deadman.

The star in question is Ricky Starks, who recently admitted in an interview that he was inspired to get into wrestling after seeing Taker on TV, claiming that he had 'the wrestling bug' after seeing The Deadman make his entrance as a child.

Not only is Taker an inspiration to Starks, but he has also been a training partner too, with the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner being called upon to help The Deadman get into shape for his WrestleMania 34 match against John Cena back in 2018.

