"The Undertaker is the man" - Top AEW star recalls helping train the WWE legend for WrestleMania 34

FTW Champion Ricky Starks recently looked back at his training with The Undertaker for the latter's match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

Many thought The Deadman would hang up his boots after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, where he came across as sluggish in the ring. However, he returned at next year's Mania in a much better physical condition, defeating John Cena in a squash match.

Speaking to Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', Ricky Starks looked back at working with 'The Deadman' to help him train for the match. The AEW star had nothing but praise for the WWE legend, saying, "The Undertaker is the man." Starks stated that it's hard to explain the veteran performer's aura in words.

“The Undertaker is the man. And I can’t tell you why, something about him is just so cool. I actually trained with The Undertaker for his match against John Cena in Wrestlemania New Orleans.” said Ricky Starks (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Even last year, Ricky Starks spoke about his admiration for The Undertaker, recalling how they both met while training at the same gym in 2016.

MJF recently recalled his childhood memory of The Undertaker

A few days back, The Pinnacle leader shared a hilarious incident from his childhood involving The Undertaker. MJF stated that when he watched The Deadman's Hell in a Cell match against Mick Foley from King of the Ring 1998, he believed he could easily defeat him, unlike Foley, who failed to.

"The first match I watched in full was Undertaker vs. Mankind and I thought to myself, first of all, there is no way I would have let the schmuck throw me off the top of the cage. Immediately, at five years old, I'm going, 'I could beat this guy" said MJF

The Undertaker last wrestled at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a phenomenal Boneyard match. Since then, he has remained retired.

