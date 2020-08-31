On this week's AEW Unrestricted, Ricky Starks discussed a host of topics while speaking to Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Among all things, the AEW sensation also opened up on his meeting with The Undertaker in 2016 and the advice he received from the WWE legend when they met.

Ricky Starks wasn't exactly sure about the year he met The Undertaker. However, Starks did recall that he used to go to the same gym as "The Phenom," who was in preparation for his match against Shane McMahon. The AEW star noted that's how he initially met The Undertaker and how he eventually had the pleasure of having an important conversation with the former WWE World Champion. (H/T: Wrestling News)

“I used to go to a gym in Austin whichever year that was where Undertaker was wrestling Shane. He was getting ready for that. I want to say 2016. That’s how I initially met Taker at that gym. We would always work out at that same time. At that time he was getting ready, he had a guy that was filming a documentary for him because he wanted something for his kids to see of the process of getting into it. I met him there. I talked to him. We kept in contact. Then Brandon, who was doing the documentary, wanted to do a documentary on independents on how things worked. So he followed us one week on a loop from San Antonio to Laredo all the way to Mexico to Monterey."- said, Ricky Starks.

Then, Ricky Starks discussed bits of the documentary that was shot. Additionally, he claimed that he had the pleasure of asking The Undertaker about Don Jardine and walking the ropes. Ricky Starks added that people don't realize that he gets a lot of his ideologies in the ring from The Undertaker.

"In this whole documentary, he wanted a segment where we actually sat down with Taker. We went to a barbeque joint and picked his brain. We sat there for like three and a half hours and talked to him. We asked him all these different questions like where he trained. I asked him about Don Jardine and walking the ropes. A lot of people don’t realize I get a lot of my ideologies and the way I do things in the ring from Taker. That experience was so cool to have because who else can get that? We sat on a couch together and he reviewed my match from one of the local independents. Then a few years later, he needed to get prepared to wrestle Cena and we went in for 2 days straight and I did nothing but heat drills on him. Taker is really big on story. The one thing he reinforced into me is you can literally make a story out."- added Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks' on-going rivalry in AEW

Ricky Starks is currently engaged in a feud on AEW against Darby Allin. The two men have been going back-and-forth on Dynamite.