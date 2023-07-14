WWE legend The Undertaker inspired major AEW star to become a wrestler

Retired WWE Superstar The Undertaker carved an indelible legacy and paved the way for many performers to get into pro wrestling. Among them is AEW's up-and-coming talent, Ricky Starks.

The Stroke Daddy had often expressed his admiration for The Phenom in several interviews. His relationship with The Deadman goes back a long way. The two men first met at the gym in 2016 and have maintained contact ever since.

Starks even helped the WWE Hall of Famer prepare for his WrestleMania showdown against John Cena.

In an interview with the Big Show with Rusic & Rose on Sportsnet, Ricky Starks recalled the time he witnessed The Undertaker's bone-chilling entrance on an episode of RAW. The moment imprinted on Starks' mind when he was seven years old, and it caught a wrestling bug inside him:

"I saw The Undertaker on a random Monday Night Raw where he did his entrance, where he stood at the ring post and he threw his hands up and the power went off. I was seven [years old]. And I remember watching that being like, that is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life. That is what I want to do, and so from that moment, the bug had bit me, and I was, that was it," Starks said.

The 33-year-old added:

"I was hooked. So I think about those types of moments, especially when I’m wrestling live. Especially for people who’ve never been to a live event. So I keep that in mind first and foremost, every single time.” (H/T - Wrestling News)

Ricky Starks will be in action on AEW Collision

Ricky Starks has been brimming with confidence since his back-to-back wins in the ongoing Owen Hart Foundation men's tournament. He defeated Juice Robinson and Powerhouse Hobbs to punch his ticket to the finals.

He's now gearing up for the biggest match of his career as he faces CM Punk for the first time in the tournament finals on AEW Collision this Saturday.

The Straight Edge Superstar is also coming off a big win over his old rival Samoa Joe on AEW Collision last week.

Will Punk continue his winning run and lift the Owen Hart trophy this week? Only time will tell.

