The Undertaker trained with top AEW star for major WrestleMania return

The Undertaker has been a key figure in the wrestling industry. His influence has been widespread across multiple sports and entertainment sectors. Top AEW star Ricky Starks recently disclosed how he trained with The Phenom ahead of his WrestleMania 34 match.

Starks went up against MJF for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Winter is Coming. While he was unsuccessful in the bout, his in-ring and mic skills garnered much acclaim from wrestling fans. Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, the 32-year-old had brief stints with WWE, which did not materialize in his favor.

The Phenom's expansive career and knowledge of the industry have enabled many current and rising talents to 'idolize' him. The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year following his nearly three-decade-long association with the company.

During his recent interaction with The Wrestling Classic, the 32-year-old star reflected on his relationship with Taker.

"Taker’s like my guy. Taker’s my favorite wrestler of all time. The wildest thing is that as I got older, I actually met him. I had him watch one of my matches for the indies. I sparred with him in preparation for his match against John Cena at WrestleMania."

He stated that the wrestling legend declared how proud he was of the young star:

"I kept in touch with Taker still to this day when I see him, still the same, ‘Hey man, how you doing? I’m proud of you.’ That’s what he’s told me, he’s proud of me and I’m doing great so yeah, it’s really wild to go from that to sitting on a couch with [someone] that you loved when you were growing up," noted Starks. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Check out the entire interaction below:

Drew McIntyre highlighted The Undertaker's health following recent matches

The Undertaker is known for making surprise appearances during the WrestleMania season. Despite his overall health and the impact of bumps in the ring over the years, Taker has never backed down from attempting another return to the squared circle.

During an exclusive interaction with Sony Sports India, Drew McIntyre highlighted the pain the Hall of Famer underwent following his matches. But that never stopped him from stepping into the ring again.

"The Undertaker character he protected so much. But then during the Last Ride documentary series he really opened up, and he showed you. I watched him in pain. He couldn't walk backstage. He was being helped. He tried not to show anybody. But I saw him privately, what he looked like. In the ring you would never know, he was flying all over the place, he was giving his all. That stuck in my mind."

The Deadman has been participating in various non-wrestling projects this year. With the Royal Rumble season around the corner and The Deadman's never die spirit, he might make another appearance.

