"He couldn't walk backstage" - Current WWE star details how The Undertaker looked in private after matches

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently spoke about how The Undertaker fought through tremendous pain during the latter part of his career.

When Drew McIntyre made his foray into WWE, he was mentored by The Undertaker. Over the years, The Scottish Warrior grew close to The Deadman, leading to a couple of encounters inside the ring. Incidentally, while Taker had his last match at WrestleMania 36, it was the same event where McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

In an exclusive conversation with Sony Sports India, McIntyre recalled watching Taker in immense pain after matches during the latter part of his career. He said that the veteran needed help moving backstage, but when the bell rang and he was in the ring, no one could tell by how he moved.

"The Undertaker character he protected so much. But then during the Last Ride documentary series he really opened up and he showed you. I watched him in pain, he couldn't walk backstage. He was being helped. He tried not to show anybody. But I saw him privately, what he looked like. In the ring you would never know, he was flying all over the place, he was giving his all. That stuck in my mind." [17:43 - 18:06]

The Undertaker was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

A career spanning over three decades came to a poetic end earlier this year when The Undertaker was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Phenom was inducted by none other than Vince McMahon. In an emotional speech, Taker paid tribute to the men who competed with him inside the ring and helped build his legacy. The veteran also thanked the fans for keeping the memories of the character alive for three decades.

What's your favorite moment from The Deadman's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

