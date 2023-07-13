"We are equals" - AEW star Ricky Starks makes a bold comparison with 2-time WWE Champion

AEW Star Ricky Starks has referred to himself as equal to a former WWE Champion.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk faced Samoa Joe in the semifinal match of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, a contest promoted by AEW to honor the memory of the legendary WWE performer. After a to-and-fro battle, Punk was able to exorcise his demons and snatch his maiden career victory against Samoa Joe via rollup pinfall.

As CM Punk is set to face Ricky Starks in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament, the latter made a bold comparison with the Second City Saint on the Big Show with Rusic & Rose podcast.

While he praised CM Punk for being the biggest name in professional wrestling, Starks made it clear that he does not put him on a pedestal and is shoulder-to-shoulder with Punk in his mind. He expressed his confidence going into the Owen Hart Tournament finals against Punk, citing his history of making the most out of opportunities.

“I’m no stranger to having these types of big opportunities, especially in AEW, and I feel like every time I’ve gotten each opportunity, I’ve knocked it out of the park. So, I don’t think this will be any different. And of course, you know, it’s CM Punk, the biggest name in professional wrestling right now. And what better way to show what I have against that guy, you know? There are people who look at certain figures in wrestling as, ‘Oh, this guy.’ They put them on a pedestal, basically. To me, I am shoulder-to-shoulder with CM Punk in my head. We are equals.”

He further talked about his ability to stand on his own by sending the following message to CM Punk and all the other AEW stars

“One thing that I do want to get across to Punk and everyone else, regardless of what has been done in someone’s career and what has been done in AEW, the fact will remain that I am a person that can stand on my own.” (H/T: Wrestletalk)

Judging by his confidence, Ricky Starks seems well-prepared to take on CM Punk and will not be intimidated by the former AEW World Champion.

Ricky Starks has multiple victories over Chris Jericho

While Ricky Starks might not be as experienced a wrestler as Punk, he has tasted his fair share of success in AEW.

He was involved in feuds with the likes of MJF and Chris Jericho and has proven his mettle. Starks also holds multiple victories over Jericho in AEW.

“I can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with anyone, and I can go toe-to-toe with any single person, microphone, or in the ring, and I feel I’ve proven that with MJF and with Chris Jericho. So, I don’t see this being any different with Punk,” said Starks.

Ricky Starks claims to possess all the skills of a great wrestler, be it inside the ring or on the microphone. And he plans to bring it all to the table when he faces CM Punk on AEW Collision this week.

Whether he wins the Owen Hart Tournament or not, the showdown between Punk and Starks will be one to watch.

