Matt Hardy compares top AEW star to WWE legend The Undertaker

AEW star Matt Hardy believes one of his fellow roster members has a relationship with president Tony Khan that draws a lot of similarities to that of The Undertaker and Vince McMahon.

The star in question is the current AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy, a man who has been a staple of All Elite Wrestling since making his debut for the company in 2019.

Cassidy has been called upon on numerous occasions to produce top quality matches every single week, which is why on the most recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt compared Orange to The Undertaker.

"In some ways, Orange Cassidy to Tony [Khan], at this stage right now, reminds me of the relationship between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker," Hardy said. "[Taker] was like Vince's go-to guy, a guy that Vince knew could go out and get the job done. On top of that, those guys were both great wrestlers but played outlandish and over-the-top gimmicks. There's a crazy similarity there." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Hardy also credited Cassidy for being able to execute such a challenging gimmick on such a regular basis, even comparing it to his own "Broken Matt" persona.

"Orange Cassidy is tremendous. He's at the top of the list when it comes to performers in AEW. He's out there playing a character that is not easy to do, but he's very committed to the gig. I can tell you how much I respect someone who does that because I did that as Broken Matt Hardy." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Matt Hardy feels one of his former rivals might not finish their career in WWE

One of the most volatile feuds in WWE history came in 2005 when the love triangle between Matt Hardy, Edge, and Lita spilled onto the TV screen. Since then, Hardy and Edge have become friends again, and both men are enjoying the final years of their respective careers.

But will the Rated-R Superstar finish his career in WWE? Matt Hardy seems to think that Edge could run down his contract with World Wrestling Entertainment and retire outside of the company.

Edge's long-time partner Christian Cage has already enjoyed a lot of success outside of WWE in both AEW and TNA, and with the amount of good work veterans like Hardy, Sting, and Jeff Jarrett have done in All Elite Wrestling, perhaps Matt might be on to something when it comes to Edge's future.

