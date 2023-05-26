Matt Hardy sees SmackDown Superstar 'finishing up with WWE' to have final few matches somewhere else

AEW star Matt Hardy has weighed in with his thoughts on whether a current WWE Smackdown Superstar will wrestle the final matches of their career away from World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Superstar in question is Edge, a long-time friend and rival of Hardy's. He recently stated that he feels he might have another year in him before he has to consider hanging up his boots for good.

Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar spoke openly about Edge during a discussion about the famous Smackdown TLC match from 2001. Firstly, Hardy commented on Edge's run since returning at the 2020 Royal Rumble:

"I think he's had a good last run. I'm glad he did get to come back and he was able to recover from that very serious injury, which he had to leave for many, many years. He's been in great shape. He looked good. I thought he really produced some quality content. I liked the process of how he's been helping younger stars. I feel like he's kind of in the role where I'm at to where it kind of helps build the next generation as well in some ways." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Hardy would then suggest that Edge might not retire in WWE, claiming that he might be wrapping up his time with the company soon. But that doesn't mean he's wrapping up his career:

"Yeah, I think it would be very feasible for him to actually have his final match outside WWE. I think that's something that is possible. It may not. I mean, he may just finish there. I could see him being a guy that was committed. If he says like, it is his last match, I don't think he's gonna do like Ric Flair and have like, five or six last matches. I could see him finishing up with WWE and having his final few matches somewhere else." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

This idea isn't out of the realm of possibility, as it was recently reported that Edge's future with WWE has been described as "touch and go."

Matt Hardy will be in action this Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing

This Sunday at AEW Double or Nothing, Matt Hardy will finally get the chance to put his feud with Ethan Page to rest. Matt, his brother Jeff Hardy, and FTW Champion Hook will face Page and The Gunns in a trios match.

Hook is a replacement for Isiah Kassidy, who has been pulled from the match due to an injury. Hardy also spoke about the upcoming match on his podcast and exclusively revealed that it will be the opening match on the "Buy-In" pre-show:

"It's gonna be exciting, and it's really cool. We're kicking off the night, so we're going to be the opening match on the buy-in show, but it's cool." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

If The Hardys and Hook win the match, Matt Hardy will take control of Ethan Page's AEW contract, much like how Page took control of Matt's contract back in October 2022.

