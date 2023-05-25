Untimely injury forces AEW to insert Hook into Double or Nothing card

This article contains spoilers for the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. During the show, it was announced that Hook will now be part of the Double or Nothing match card.

The FTW Champion wasn't booked for the May 28, 2023, pay-per-view. With the card already loaded with high-profile matches, it seemed unlikely that The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil would be a part of the show. However, during the latest Rampage taping, it was announced that Hook would compete at the event as a replacement for the injured Isiah Kassidy.

The FTW Champion will team up with The Hardys to take on Ethan Page and The Gunn Club at Double or Nothing. Isiah Kassidy cannot compete due to the savage beating he sustained at the hands of Page and The Gunns last week on Rampage.

One thing that hasn't changed about the match is the main stipulation, where if The Hardys and Hook win, Matt Hardy will own Ethan Page's AEW contract. This could be similar to how Page held Matt's contract from October 2022 until The Firm Deletion Match.

Hook is still undefeated in AEW

Despite only being 24 years old, the FTW Champion currently holds one of the best win-loss records in All Elite Wrestling. He has yet to taste defeat since making his in-ring debut in December 2021.

Considering dark matches and non-televised house show bouts, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil currently sits on an unbeaten record of 30 wins and zero losses.

Of his 30 wins, nine have been successful defenses of the FTW Championship, with big wins over the likes of Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, and Lee Moriarty. Fans must wait to see if he can continue winning momentum at the Paradise, Nevada show.

