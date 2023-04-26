"I might have another year in me" - Roman Reigns' former rival discloses when he will retire from WWE

Roman Reigns' former opponent and WWE Hall of Famer Edge has commented on how long he plans to keep wrestling before he hangs up his boots once again.

The Rated-R Superstar made his in-ring return in 2020 after a nine-year absence as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He made it to the final three, but was eliminated by The Tribal Chief. The two stars battled for the Universal Championship in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 37 and a one-on-one bout at Money in the Bank in 2021.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Edge stated that he doesn't want to be around for too long, as people might get tired of him.

"I don't want to stick around to the point where it's like 'Oh, there he is.' I don't want to get there, right? When I come out now I feel the explosion. I feel all of that to throw at them, that's still there. I don't know if that, for me, will ever go away... I got two little girls that I have to spend the rest of my life taking care of," said Edge. (1:09:00-1:10:10)

The WWE Hall of Famer added that he might still have one more year left in him:

"I got a little wish list of things that are still to do, but it's not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I got to get in with Austin Theory who is twenty-five and he wasn't born when I had my first match in WWE," he said. (1:10:10-1:10:27)

Edge has had a memorable run in WWE since returning in 2020

The Rated-R Superstar returned during the 2020 Royal Rumble match and went on to win the 30-man bout the following year. He headlined WrestleMania once again alongside Daniel Bryan and Edge, and the three stars put on a good match.

Edge was also involved in a feud with Seth Rollins, which saw him bring back his Brood persona. His most recent match was against 'Demon' Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39, which took place inside Hell in a Cell. It'll be interesting to see what he does next in WWE.

