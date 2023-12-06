"Action speaks louder than words" - 46-year-old veteran performer comments on departing AEW 

A former AEW star recently commented on departing the promotion earlier this year and how the decision turned out to be one of the best of his career. The performer in question is Frankie Kazarian. He exited the Tony Khan-led company after wrestling his last match in December 2022.

Kazarian was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW when the promotion came into existence in 2019. While he never became a main event act in the company, he was a respected and reliable performer. After a nearly four-year stint, the 46-year-old star requested his release in January this year, which was granted. He went on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, where he's one of the top stars.

A few hours back on Twitter/X, Frankie Kazarian reflected on his decision to quit AEW. He mentioned that though it was one of the most challenging choices of his career, it turned out to be a rewarding and successful one. Check out his comments below:

"In January [2023], I made a difficult but VERY necessary decision. I decided to bet on myself. It resulted in the most rewarding, successful & overall fun years of my career. I urge all of you who may be in a similar situation that action speaks louder than words. Don’t talk it, walk it," tweeted Frankie Kazarian.

Frankie Kazarian isn't the only one who exited AEW

Months after Kazarian's departure, another veteran, QT Marshall, also announced that he was set to leave the company soon after putting in his resignation.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Satnam Singh opened up about QT Marshall's impending departure. He spoke about how great a coach Marshall was and detailed how he learned of his decision to leave the promotion.

"So I’m really sad. I’m telling you I’m really sad. I talk to coach [QT] always, and he’s a really good friend of mine. He’s my coach, and he teaches me everything. I tried to ask him last week, I said, 'Hey Coach, are you coming this week because I’m going to India so I want to see you before I go. If I go to India, I want to see you.' He just sent me a message saying, 'I’m sorry, I’m leaving AEW, and I’m not coming over there anymore. So, I hope I can come there, but I’m no longer with AEW.' I said, 'Are you serious?' He said, 'Yeah.' and I was like really sad."

Marshall's alleged interest in having a bigger on-screen and wrestling role was cited as a reason behind his decision to leave the company.

