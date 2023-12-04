AEW star says he was "really sad" after former WWE talent's exit from Tony Khan's company (Exclusive)

An AEW star has admitted that he is sad to see one of his closest friends leave the company following a recent announcement.

It was confirmed in November 2023 that QT Marshall would be leaving All Elite Wrestling at the end of the year. The wrestling veteran has been with the company since 2019, but has decided to explore the wider world of wrestling in 2024.

One person who will be sad to see QT leave is Satnam Singh, a man who trained extensively under Marshall at The Nightmare Factory. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam admitted that he will be sad to see the man he knows as 'Coach' leave All Elite Wrestling.

"So I’m really sad. I’m telling you I’m really sad. I talk to coach (QT) always and he’s a really good friend of mine. He’s my coach and he teaches me everything. I tried to ask him last week, I said, 'Hey Coach, are you coming this week because I’m going to India so I want to see you before I go. If I go to India, I want to see you.' He just sent me a message saying, 'I’m sorry, I’m leaving AEW and I’m not coming over there anymore. So, I hope I can come there, but I’m no longer with AEW.' I said, 'Are you serious?' He said, 'Yeah.' and I was like really sad." [3:35 – 4:14]

Satnam stated that QT has taught him so much in such a short space of time, praising him for being able to turn someone who had no knowledge of wrestling not long ago, into someone who is now part of one of the biggest companies in the world.

"I will say he’s an amazing coach, he has really great thoughts, he has so much [knowledge] about wrestling, he knows everything. From zero person, zero wrestler, me, a former basketball player, I didn't know anything about wrestling, and he taught me every movement in wrestling. How good is that?" [4:16 – 4:34]

Satnam Singh will stay in contact with QT Marshall outside of AEW

Just because someone might not work with you anymore doesn't mean you can't stay in touch with them, which is exactly what Satnam Singh plans to do. Later on in the interview, the AEW star admitted that he will still train with QT Marshall at his wrestling school, as well as see him out and about as they live in the same city.

"I want to say good luck for the future, and I hope he finds a better opportunity somewhere so he can teach other wrestlers and he can coach and do whatever he wants to do. So I want to say, 'Good luck for the future, good luck for everything.' But he lives in my hometown, I live in Atlanta, he lives in Atlanta and I go to his school, so I’ll see him always, but I want to learn from him more and more you know? I would really like to stay with him, learning you know? He’s a good guy, amazing, I would say good luck with him for the future." [4:35 – 5:23]

What do you think is next for QT Marshall? Let us know in the comments section below!

