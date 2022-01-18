"Adam Page is not a World Champion" - Wrestling legend slams AEW's recent booking

Adam Page and AEW have been slammed by wrestling legend Jim Cornette for their booking of Page as World Champion.

During Episode 414 of the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette explained how he thinks Page's look and demeanor make it hard to take him seriously as a champion.

"He could not [have] looked in a mirror [at] the way he was dressed and say ‘I need to go out on national television looking like this as the World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion.’ They either don’t know, or they don’t care. And because no one’s in charge, there’s nobody to tell them. That’s the problem."

Jim Cornette comes from a time when champions were physically imposing and stood out, and thinks that Page's underwhelming look affects AEW as well. Cornette specifically targeted his look on the last AEW Dynamite episode, where Page had a promo segment.

"What’s the old saying? ‘You don’t dress for the job you’ve got, you dress for the job you want.’ It’s not only the dress but it’s the attitude, it’s the way you carry yourself. Adam Page is not a world champion. Somebody needs to help teach him how to be one if he’s going to be put in that position, and apparently nobody is! If they are? He’s not listening," Jim Cornette said.

Did AEW make a mistake in booking Adam Page as their world champion already?

The Cowboy is definitely a fan favorite in AEW. Not only does he receive resounding cheers and chants; he's also brilliant in the ring. So why does Jim Cornette feel like he isn't a world champion?

When the veteran was active in wrestling, stars like Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and Ultimate Warrior were the faces of wrestling. If we compare Adam Page to these legends, Cornette could end up reaching his conclusions.

Also, Page's only other singles championship was the CWF Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship, an indie title. Thus, he has little experience in being the face of a company, and that's probably why his looks are lacking as well. Other than this, Page is a prospective fighting champion.

So far, Hangman Page has only defended his title twice against Bryan Danielson. The feud seems to be over, and the champion will face Lance Archer after being attacked last week. Until he goes through enough defenses, fans will not be able to decide whether he's a true World Champion or not.

